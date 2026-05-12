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🔥SJ Live May 12 - NYS VaxiNazis To The Children: NO SUMMER CAMP Unless Fully Updated On The Shots🔥

Because we haven’t held them accountable the UNIPARTY continues to abuse …A recording from Shannon Joy's live video
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Shannon Joy
May 12, 2026
∙ Paid

A horrifying slate of bills for forced childhood vaccination in NYS are on the table & GOP candidate for Governor Bruce Blakeman REFUSES to address it.

Here are the details: The New York State Assembly Health Committee just rammed through FIVE terrible vaccine bills that threaten parental rights, bodily autonomy, and medical freedom across the board.

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