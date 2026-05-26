SJ Live May 26 - RFK Prep Act Betrayal, A Zombie Election In Kentucky & The Massie Revolution.

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Setting up your TWC membership is SO easy, gives you access to hundreds of prescriptions for free and can save you a ton of money on supplements, virtual care and emergency kits.

To learn more and sign up today go to www.twc.health/joy, click on ‘Memberships’ and make sure to use the JOY promo cade at check out.

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SJ Show Notes & Top Articles

The Zombie Election Overview By Matt Kibbe: Thomas Massie Lost The Battle But Won The Future:

Massive Betrayal: RFK Invokes Prep Act Liability Shields For Hantavirus Treatment:

JP Sears: The Israeli Takeover Of America:

Sam Altmans Technocratic Dystopia: They Will Sell Us Intelligence:

JP Spears Interviews Joel Webbon On How Atheist Zionists Have Manipulated Christians Into Supporting Godless Empire Building:

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Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.