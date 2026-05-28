SJ Live May 27 - Peter Schiff WARNING: Sovereign Debt Could Topple The Dollar & When That Happens EVERYTHING Changes.

In last Tuesday’s episode of The Peter Schiff Show, Peter laid out a stark thesis: the next major crisis won’t be a replay of 2008’s private-credit collapse, but a sovereign-credit reckoning that threatens currencies and bond markets worldwide. He focuses on rising yields, Japan’s fragile fiscal math, and the danger to the dollar’s reserve status, nudging listeners toward sound money as the sensible hedge.

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SJ Show Notes & Top Articles

Peter Schiff: Sovereign Debt Will Topple the Dollar: https://www.schiffgold.com/peters-podcast/peter-schiff-sovereign-debt-will-topple-the-dollar

Trump Administration’s DOJ Filing in Supreme Court ‘Sharp Betrayal’ of Religious Freedom:

Trump to put Data Center opposers on Terror Watch List:

Texas Woman Arrested After Facebook Post Over Unsafe Brown Drinking Water: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/texas-woman-arrested-after-facebook-post-over-unsafe-brown-drinking-water-report

Canada’s Assisted Suicide Program Is Out Of Control: https://nationalpost.com/news/ontario-man-dies-of-maid-after-being-assessed-outside-tim-hortons

BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK SAYS TRILLIONS FOR AI DATA CENTERS AND POWER GRIDS WILL HAVE TO COME FROM AMERICANS’ SAVINGS AND PENSION FUNDS:

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