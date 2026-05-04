“Warren Buffett just warned that the US dollar could collapse and admitted he doesn’t understand most of the stock market anymore. He is 95 years old, sitting on $380 billion in cash, and the first time watching from the sidelines instead of actively investing. And what he revealed at this weekend’s Berkshire shareholder meeting is genuinely concerning” ~@Ric_RTP
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Preview
🔥🔥SJ Live May 4 -Taxation, Inflation, Shrinkflation & Pain At The Pump. Americans Are Being Pummeled While The Trump Crime Family Plunders🔥
It’s so bad that billionaire Warren Buffet is parking $300B in cash on the sidelines, saying that even he cannot fathom what is going on in the markets.
May 04, 2026
∙ Paid
Authors
Recent Posts