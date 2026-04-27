🔥🔥SJ Live Monday April 27: People vs. Poison - MAHA Rages In Washington, DC, Outraged By Trump Betrayals ... 🔥🔥

Full report today on what went down in Washington, DC.

Also today … Ford’s Big Brother Surveillance Truck & The Government KILL SWITCH. Big Tech’s Assault On The Open Road. If you thought Big Brother was just watching from the your devices and the skies, think again … Ford just filed a series of patents designed to that turn your ride into a rolling police state on wheels.

Ford plans to roll out their Black Mirror surveillance cars and trucks with biometric iris and fingerprint scans, “emotional lockout” technology that parks your vehicle if it decides you’re in a “panic” or staring too long, lip-reading acoustic spying for targeted ads, and unencrypted live cabin feeds handed straight to law enforcement.

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This dystopian nightmare isn’t sci-fi—it’s already rolling out in over 4 million vehicles worldwide, and when paired with federal MANDATES for kill switched already passed into late - Aermicans could see their freedom to drive erased.

And if they can lock us out of our own cars, what else do they have planned?