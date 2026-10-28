SJ LIVE Oct 27: Exclusive W/ Peter Schiff: Inflation Bomb PLUS Housing Collapse Incoming

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As the country barrels towards the midterm elections, officials brace for cyber attacks and the Pentagon prepares doomsday plans for 90 days of darkness, Peter Schiff joins me to look at the rapidly spiraling economic situation and as usual … the September numbers don’t look good.

His most recent podcast titled “2008 and 2021 Are Hitting at the Same Time & The Inflation Bomb Is Lit” and he doesn’t mince words. Schiff argues that the U.S. is facing the simultaneous collision of a 2008-style housing/mortgage crisis and a 2021-style inflation surge, with the latest data showing the “inflation bomb” is already lit.

What does this mean for the midterms?

What does this mean for average Americans?

How do we prepare?

We discuss this and MORE today on the SJ Show!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Kushner’s $2 Billion Dollar Middle East Slush Fund:

https://www.status.news/p/jared-kushner-vanity-fair-book-matthew-cole

Kushner Jr. Gets $175 Million From Lutnick’s Commerce Department For His Fusion Startup: https://www.helionenergy.com/newsroom/helion-signs-letter-of-intent-for-175-million-chips-award-to-advance-semiconductor-fusion-energy

Incoming Mortgage Crisis Will Make 2008 Blush:

Horror Show - Rising Costs Are Boxing Out New Home Buyers: https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/owning-home-comes-hidden-price-tag-its-getting-more-expensive

Peter Schiff: The Inflation Bomb

The cost of Halloween candy spiked 71% in 5 years: https://nypost.com/2026/10/08/lifestyle/the-cost-of-halloween-candy-spiked-71-in-5-years-consider-these-boo-dget-swaps/

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