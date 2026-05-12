Doctors and advocates like Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Pierre Kory, Catherine Austin Fitts, Sasha Latypova, and Ed Dowd are pushing back on the hantavirus narrative. They don’t deny that hantavirus illness is real or that it comes from rodents. But they are saying that the big scare and heavy-handed response don’t add up.

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In early May 2026, a few cases of hantavirus popped up on a cruise ship called the MV Hondius. Some passengers got sick after tours in rural South America. A handful died. The World Health Organization got involved, locked people in their cabins, and the news exploded everywhere.

To many who questioned the COVID response, this felt familiar: sudden panic, quarantines, talk of testing, and hints at future vaccines. Here’s what they’re saying, in plain English, with their own words: