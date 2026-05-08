Far from the “golden age” Trump often touts, the use of real, physical gold is emerging from the wreckage of dollar debasement and this shift will be driven by the MARKETS not by the government and corporate overlords.

In his latest piece on LewRockwell.com, James Anthony delivers a sharp, optimistic take on our current fiscal mess: massive government spending—even (and especially) under Republican control—is accelerating a shift toward sound money based on 100% reserve gold.

Don’t wait to start your gold strategy! Click below to learn more:

Anthony frames endless borrowing/spending as an unconstitutional “rebellion” against the people. These debts, he says, shouldn’t be honored per the Constitution itself. Whether they’re inflated away or repudiated, the ability of government to borrow and spend recklessly is breaking down.

The result? A massive liberation for productive Americans: