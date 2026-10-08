The $100 MILLION Dollar MAHA Money Pot Is MAD At Mary. Exclusive W/Dr. Mary Bowden

The medical freedom movement is demanding answers and RESULTS from Donald Trump and Bobby Kennedy.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is ruffling MAHA feathers as she organizes the majority of the health freedom movement into an offensive posture designed for results. Today she defends the mission and responds to the backlash.

SIGN Americans For Health Freedom’s Open Letter To RFK & Trump Demanding Removal of mRNA: https://americansforhealthfreedom.org/letter-to-kennedy

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WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Debates CHD’s Michael Kane:

MAHA Millionaires Are MAD At Mary Bowden:

The Medical Freedom Movement Just Declared It’s Independence: https://shannonjoyradio.substack.com/p/the-medical-freedom-movement-just?r=fuu7w&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

CIA-Annie Jacobson says the only way to STOP the (fake) Russian Weaponized Plague is to NUKE the bio-labs:

RFK Jr. Reportedly Sent Nearly $800K to Research Project Linked to Russian Plague Lab: https://www.mediaite.com/politics/rfk-jr-reportedly-sent-nearly-800k-to-research-project-linked-to-russian-plague-lab/

The Weaponization Of Disease:

Trump Enrages The Base 27 Days Before Midterms Announcing Leniency For Obama, Hillary and Biden: https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-obama-biden-hillary-impeachment-b3063222.html

Broad Central Bank Demand For Gold & Silver Points To Structural Shift To A Gold Backed Economy:

Mike Adams: The Global Depopulation Agenda:

https://naturalnews.com/2026-10-05-why-globalists-are-killing-us-before-revolt.html

Scary Susan Dell Pimps Trump Bucks:

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