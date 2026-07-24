The Big Picture: Global Criminal Cartels & Their Plans To Enslave Humanity

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There are many warring, global factions angling to control the globe and humanity in the 21st Century.

I believe the Epstein Network is probably the most powerful criminal cartel and consists of the captured governments of Great Britain, The United States of America and Israel. It also aligns with the largest global banks and tech corporations.

Today we are going to step back and look at the big picture featuring the works of Sasha Latypova, Debbie Lerman, Leslie Manookian and Dr. Rima Laibow.

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WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

SJ Show Notes:

Shannon Joy Interview On Geo-Politics & Empire:

Sasha Latypova: Who owns Bobby? Review of MAHA Alliance financials for 2024-2025.

Dr. Rima E Laibow On The Global Cartel:

Leslie Manookian: American Fascism:

Sasha Latypova on Vaccination As Method Of Global Human Control:

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