Shannon Joy

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The Big Picture: Global Criminal Cartels & Their Plans To Enslave Humanity

A recording from Shannon Joy's live video
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Shannon Joy

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There are many warring, global factions angling to control the globe and humanity in the 21st Century.

I believe the Epstein Network is probably the most powerful criminal cartel and consists of the captured governments of Great Britain, The United States of America and Israel. It also aligns with the largest global banks and tech corporations.

Today we are going to step back and look at the big picture featuring the works of Sasha Latypova, Debbie Lerman, Leslie Manookian and Dr. Rima Laibow.

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WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

SJ Show Notes:

Shannon Joy Interview On Geo-Politics & Empire:

Geopolitics & Empire
Shannon Joy: Resistance Emerging to Globalist Technofeudal Plans
*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the…
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3 days ago · 34 likes · 2 comments · Geopolitics & Empire and Shannon Joy

Sasha Latypova: Who owns Bobby? Review of MAHA Alliance financials for 2024-2025.

Dr. Rima E Laibow On The Global Cartel:

Leslie Manookian: American Fascism:

Heretic with Leslie Manookian
American Fascism: The Injection Industrial Complex
I wanted to take a minute to encapsulate the totality of the vaccine machine that profits off sickening individuals and then benefits from state protection…
Read more
22 days ago · 62 likes · 10 comments · Leslie Manookian

Sasha Latypova on Vaccination As Method Of Global Human Control:

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For expert financial guidance, reach out to longtime advisor Dom Pullano at PCM & Associates: www.pcmpullano.com

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