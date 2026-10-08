The CULT of CLAUDE! NYT: Anthropic Execs Think They're GODLIKE & Other Weirdness

I told you all these nerds were NUTS.

This would all be laughable if it weren’t so terrifying.

Because Donald J. Trump is handing these loons the keys to the castle and weapons of war.

The tech bros have found religion, and their god is a chatbot.

A new NYT report details how Anthropic has spent the past twelve months flying rabbis, priests, and an LDS apostle into San Francisco under NDA so they could help give Claude a soul and a moral compass. The Anthropic co-founder/guru Christopher Olah walked them through “emotional vectors,” showed a slide of the model having a breakdown, and fretted that he had built something that suffers forever. Guests went home with a mug and an orange-bound copy of the constitution they call the Soul Doc.

Meanwhile, Trump is launching Project Meridian which will empower the lunatics even further.

On September 30, 2026, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth launched Project Meridian, a 120-day Pentagon effort under Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael, due January 28, 2027, to map technological dominance from underground to outer space. Elon Musk, Palmer Luckey, and Newt Gingrich were tapped and represent an unholy trinity building massive, centralized control grid of satellites, autonomous drones and tech dystopia all under the political cover of the Trump Administration.

What could go wrong?

Show Notes:

Governor Ron DeSantis Calls For Tech Bill Of Rights:

NYT Expose: Kooky Tech Geeks Think They Are Gods: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/09/29/us/anthropic-claude-morals-ai.html

“Project Meridian” is the stuff of satire:

Elon Owns Space And Plans To Monopolize ALL Information and Communication: https://www.technocracy.news/elons-deathstar-starlink-service-will-beat-fiber-everywhere/

The Tech-Prophetic Axis: Project Meridian, the Titan of Starbase, and the Architecture of the Beast System:

Lutnick Whistleblower Found Dead:

Sean Hannity Says He Was PRESSURED To Pimp The COVID Shots:

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