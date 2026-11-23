Is the United States Government actively at war with its own people?

It certainly seems that way given recent history and the most recent example is truly astonishing the U.S. Army plans to destroy 68 barrels (roughly 9,700 pounds) of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa.

Nothing to see there …

The financial warfare continues as market mayhem ensues after a wild week of volatility and what appears to be a controlled demolition of our economy. The blatant insider trading and market manipulation threatens the livelihoods and future prosperity for every American.

The Dollar Vigilante, Jeff Berwick joins us today to discuss this and MORE!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Jeff Berwick: The Everything Crash Is HERE:

Catherine Austin Fitts: The System Is Breaking Down Because Of Corruption:

What we know about the lead risks of the Army’s Iowa bomb detonation: https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/health/2026/11/18/lead-azide-bomb-detonation-army-plant-plume-maps-middletown-iowa/92841678007/

Nothing ‘Christian’ about Christian Nationalists and Nick Fuentes: https://www.stridentconservative.com/nothing-christian-about-christian-nationalists-and-nick-fuentes/

Catherine Austin Fitts - Overall Analysis Of The Chaos:

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