The Fake ‘Fauci Diary’ & Circus Senate Hearing. With Sasha Latypova

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I’m Not Buying.

Personally, I think the ‘Fauci Diaries’ are a limited hangout, a carefully deployed PR campaign to deflect attention away from the real culprits responsible for the devastating lockdowns and mass poisoning via injection. (The Military, NSA & Trump/Biden Administrations)

Look at this Fauci entry and how it plays PERFECTLY into the ‘Poor Baby Trump Got Tricked By His Big Bad Advisors’ false narrative?

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I don’t believe these are letters authentic at all. He may have written these things but with a very clear purpose and agenda as it all seems VERY contrived to me.

Interesting side note is that Rand Paul apparently decided to spill the beans only AFTER the statute of limitation for Fauci’s prosecution had run out.

A coincidence? I don’t believe in coincidence anymore. Do you?

We discuss this and MORE today with Sasha Latypova!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

SJ Show Notes:

Sasha Latypova On The Fauci Fraud:

The TRUTH About Andrew Tate By JP Sears:

The Fake Outcome - NIH Ends GOF Research:

Sasha Latypova: Who owns Bobby? Review of MAHA Alliance financials for 2024-2025.

Leslie Manookian: American Fascism: The Injection Industrial Complex

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