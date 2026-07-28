The Fauci Diaries & Broken Healthcare In America - W/ TWC CEO Peter Gillooly!

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Six years after the Lockdowns of 2020, Anthony Fauci’s diary exposes the rot.

Rand Paul released Anthony Fauci’s private pandemic journals — and the picture is uglier than we even imagined. While America was locked down, businesses destroyed, and kids’ lives upended, Fauci was privately calling contact-tracing and isolation an “abject failure”… yet publicly pushing the very policies he knew weren’t working.

Meanwhile, he was obsessed with his own celebrity, bragging he was “the most famous and talked about person in the country,” rubbing elbows with Hollywood and the elite. This is the perfect example of how completely broken our healthcare institutions became.

Trust collapsed. Millions of Americans stopped believing the institutions, the “experts”and even their own doctors.

That’s exactly why The Wellness Company was born in 2022. Today on the show, I sit down with Peter Gillooly, CEO of The Wellness Company. Under his leadership, TWC has become one of America’s fastest-growing health companies — over $50 million in annual sales, 25,000+ customers a month, and a nationwide telehealth platform filling more than 150,000 prescriptions monthly — all while staying profitable from day one.

Guided by courageous truth-tellers like Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. James Thorp, Dr. Kelly Victory, and Dr. Drew Pinsky, TWC is building the parallel system: preventative, proactive, patient-first medicine that puts YOU back in control.

This isn’t just another company. This is the parallel system we’ve been waiting for.

Don’t miss this critical conversation.

SJ Show Notes:

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