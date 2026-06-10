The Great MAGA Divide & The END Of Uniparty Politics - With Owen Shroyer

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Today we are joined by Owen Shroyer, one of the fastest growing independent commentators on the scene and famous for very courageously leaving a prominent and lucrative position at Infowars in 2025 after being labeled too ‘negative’ and ‘anti-Trump’.

He subsequently launched his own independent platform which features his daily show “The Owen Report’ and serves fast growing movement of young independents who are sick of UNIPARTY politics, fake news, rolling psyops and the general absurdity of American life today.

Owen has built a reputation for bold reporting, taking on the establishment, and speaking truth even when it costs him everything. From his front-row coverage of major political moments to his recent departure from Infowars and the launch of his independent platform, Owen continues to platform on truth and principle first.

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/@shannonjoyshow/streams

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SJ Show Notes & Top Articles:

Peter Schiff - The Bitcoin Death Spiral Has Begun:

Dr. Joe Sansone On Mass Media Facilitated Political Cults:

Daniel Horowitz - Traditional America Cannot Survive Unless We Obliterate The Trump Cult:

Gen Z Vs. Flock Cameras -

Pentagon Sees Growing Espionage Threat From Israel: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/06/us/politics/pentagon-sees-growing-espionage-threat-from-israel.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share

Israel To Use Section 224 Of NDAA To Bind US To Permanent War Funding roguehttps://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/jun/05/congress-us-israel-legislation

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