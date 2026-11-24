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We have political actors, paid to play, engaging in psyops countered by sub-psyops, then wrapped in a psychological operation and stuffed with a false flag.

This is my final analysis at this point. The only thing I trust these days is what I can witness in real time, in the real world, in my own community with MY OWN eyes and ears. The only play is to become self sufficient and go local as the last line of defense against these demons.

Discussing this and MORE today on the SJ Show with the great Catherine Austin Fitts!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Anthropic Eyes Pharma, Vaccines, Digital ID — Through Partnership with Gates Foundation: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/anthropic-eyes-pharma-vaccines-digital-id-through-gates-foundation-partnership/

Catherine Austin Fitts - Overall Analysis Of The Chaos:

Exploratory project for a Swiss Financial Ledger: https://www.snb.ch/en/publications/communication/press-releases/2026/pre_20261124_2

Trump Manipulated The Markets For Huang: https://apnews.com/article/trump-huang-nvidia-china-spies-affairs-e5ab261b27bf80d1562a345923bf6a59

Middletown Residents In Iowa Continue To Push Back Against The Lead Bomb Detonation:

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