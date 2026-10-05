The Plague Fear Porn Debunked & Ron DeSantis Vs. The Broligarchy

Last time it was COVID lockdown tyranny, this time it’s tech tyranny.

The same governor who refused lockdowns, school closures, forced vaccination and the public-private censorship machine during COVID now emerges as the highest profile opponent of the latest version of UNIPARTY endorsed tyranny … the techno-fascist surveillance state and rule via artificial intelligence.

Once again The Sunshine State leads the nation in pushback against tyranny under the leadership of Governor DeSantis.

We cover this and MORE today ob the SJ Show!

Show Notes:

The Plague Fear Porn: https://nypost.com/2026/10/05/us-news/white-house-monitoring-suspected-plague-outbreak-in-russia-after-lab-worker-dead-hundreds-quarantined/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=nypost&utm_source=twitter

Desantis VS. Broligarchs: https://shannonjoyradio.substack.com/p/no-dice-ron-desantis-vs-the-broligarchy?r=fuu7w&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Americans Are Turning On Tech:

Horrifying Testimony Of Abuse - Sam Altman’s Sister

MAHA Breaking: POLITICO:

The NETHERLANDS Case:

https://thenetherlandscase.com/

I DO NOT CONSENT FORM For Hospitalization: https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/149cd364-b4b4-441e-8f15-c476218f11db/downloads/646c1104-8ecc-43e5-a0f3-b839979181e5/080226%20FINAL%20General%20Instructions.pdf?ver=1790792459740

Howard Lutnik Whistleblower Found Dead: https://www.thebanker.com/content/02286d53-0338-42ef-996d-5f7712b9f133

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