Trump, Rand Paul & Glenn Beck Are Pimping The Weaponized Plague. W/Ivan Raiklin

MAGA and MAHA have been groomed to fear the lab leaks and that is a BIG problem.

All ‘weaponized virus’ roads lead to another attempted military lockdown and the carefully crafted ‘gain of function’ operation which has been incubating for over 5 years, is about to be deployed.

The only question is … will we fall for this AGAIN?

Especially coming from the right and MAHA aligned platformed?

Donald Trump, Rand Paul, Alex Jones and Glenn Beck are all pimping the GOF fear porn in relation to the Russian lab leak of pneumonic plague. It’s the same playbook as the left, the only difference being that they say their imaginary ‘weaponized’ viruses are WAY more dangerous and need to be addressed with ‘trust and SPEED’.

Donald Trump said this: “I’m very concerned <about the plague> … somehow the microbes got STRONGER. It’s like an army”

Rand Paul posted this: “Unaltered plague is treatable. Weaponized plague can be designed to resist antibiotics. WaPo: ‘Several current and former U.S. officials said they were hoping to learn whether Russian officials’ reportedly elevated response was because they had worked to alter laboratory samples of existing plague, a technique known as gain of function.”

Glenn Beck said this: “Untreated, it kills almost everyone <unless it’s caught fast> but everything depends on speed, and speed depends on somebody telling the truth on day one.

And this random account with 92,000 followers got 11 million views with this ONE statement that encapsulates the entire operation: “I’m not worried about the next pandemic … I’m worried about the next bioweapon” ~ Todd Hagopian

The government has all sorts of ways to kill civilians but I can assure you the weaponized plague is not one of them.

Here is what Sasha Latypova had to say about it:

“Don’t buy this nonsense! The 28 yo Russian woman was murdered in the hospital with opioids and a ventilator. Plague is treatable by antibiotics and it does not transmit person to person. The Japanese spent many years during WWII trying to weaponize it, and could not achieve even a minor outbreak. So did the US DOD. In 1990’s the US Navy injected plague bacterium into prisoners in San Quentin. Nobody got the plague. This is total garbage propaganda for Tel Aviv University patented mRNA plague vaccine.”

Today we’ll discuss this and MORE with Ivan Raiklin, retired Green Beret, constitutional attorney and one of the loudest voices in the medical freedom movement refusing to back down and allow justice to be deterred.

Show Notes:

Follow Ivan on Twitter: X: x.com/IvanRaiklin

Kooky Tech Geeks Think They Are Gods: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/09/29/us/anthropic-claude-morals-ai.html

Trump Has Made 29,000 Securities Trades Since Taking Office: https://theleahfiles.substack.com/i/218823555/trump-has-made-29000-securities-trades-since-taking-office

Lutnick Whistleblower Found Dead:

Del Bigtree FINALLY addresses the Trump RFK Open Letter:

Glenn Beck: ‘Untreated … It’s KILLS ALMOST EVERYONE:



The NETHERLANDS Case:

https://thenetherlandscase.com/

I DO NOT CONSENT FORM For Hospitalization: https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/149cd364-b4b4-441e-8f15-c476218f11db/downloads/646c1104-8ecc-43e5-a0f3-b839979181e5/080226%20FINAL%20General%20Instructions.pdf?ver=1790792459740

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