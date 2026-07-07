The Secret History Of Western Medicine & Big Pharma - W/Advocate Razi Ann Berry

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Today we’re having a powerful conversation on the untold history and uncertain future of natural healing in America.

Our guest Razi Ann Berry explores the fascinating origins of naturopathic medicine in the late 1800s — born as a direct response to the era’s often barbaric conventional practices like bloodletting and the use of toxic heavy metals such as lead. Naturopathy thrived for decades until the Flexner Report effectively crowned pharmaceutical medicine as king, leading to the closure of naturopathic colleges and the systematic marginalization of the field.

Labeled “quackery” — especially in the post-COVID era — natural medicine now faces a new threat: the risk of following the path of osteopathic medicine, which many say sold out to the AMA and lost its distinct identity.

With rising public demand for natural therapies, this discussion examines how we protect the integrity of naturopathy before it’s too late.

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SJ Show Notes:

Is It Time To Fire Your Doctor? By Razi Ann Berry: https://ndnr.com/health/

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Ditch the big box pharmacies that partnered with government lockdowns. Get your prescriptions FOR FREE through real doctors like Dr. Peter McCullough at The Wellness Company. Visit www.twc.health/joy, click Memberships, and use promo code JOY at checkout.