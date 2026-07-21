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The Tate Pimps ARRESTED In Florida - Horrifying NEW Charges Of Rape, Indecent Images Children & Extreme Pornography

A recording from Shannon Joy's live video
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Shannon Joy
Jul 21, 2026

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SJ Show Notes:

Full List of UK Charges Against The Tates Including Financial Crypto Crimes:

Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas Statement on Tate Arrest - Bedfordshire Police:

Trump administration presses Romania to lift restrictions on Andrew Tate: https://www.ft.com/content/3f951e0b-a9cb-489a-be89-fdf9f996ed27?syn-25a6b1a6=1

Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in connection with UK police investigation: https://www.beds.police.uk/news/bedfordshire/news/2026/july/andrew-and-tristan-tate-arrested-in-connection-with-uk-police-investigation/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo

Watch Tate Arrest:

Some Of The WORST Videos Of Tate Abuse:

The Tate Network Of Abuse - From Donald Trump To Tucker Carlson: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2026/06/15/andrew-tates-empire-of-abuse

Tate Attorney Seeks To Make This Case Political - Appeals To Trump DOJ:

Support Nathan Livingstone’s Fight Against Tate’s Defamation Lawsuit: GiveSendGo.com/FreeSpeechVsTate

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