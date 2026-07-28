The Tate Pimps Lies EXPOSED! Romanian Victim’s Attorney Dani Pinter Speaks OUT!

We’re cutting through the noise today on one of the most important stories the mainstream and even some on our side keep getting wrong. Andrew and Tristan Tate built an empire on manipulation, “lover boy” tactics, webcam porn, and what authorities call rape, child exploitation, and sex trafficking.

They bragged about it.

They taught courses on it.

Now they’re being exposed.

Joining me today is Dani Pinter, Chief Legal Officer and Director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation Law Center. Dani represents Jane Doe, the American survivor who escaped the Tate Compound in Romania, told the truth to the authorities, got sued and harassed by the Tates for it, and is now fighting back with a powerful countersuit.

We’ll dig into the July 2026 arrests in the UK, what the Tate and Diddy cases reveal about modern trafficking (force, fraud, or coercion—not just Hollywood chains), the witness intimidation campaign, and why NCOSE is standing with survivors against platforms and predators alike.This isn’t about left versus right. It’s about human dignity, protecting our kids from toxic masculinity cults and the commercial sex industry, and refusing to let powerful men silence the truth.

Dani brings the receipts, the law, and the hope that justice is still possible.

Don’t miss this one—truth over tribe, every single time.

SJ Show Notes:

Dani Pinter, Chief Legal Officer and Director of the Law Center, National Center on Sexual Exploitation: https://endsexualexploitation.org/about/staff/dani-pinter/

Who is Andrew Tate? (Background)

https://endsexualexploitation.org/who-is-andrew-tate/

Jane Doe Files Counterclaim Against Tates (Full story, March 2025)

https://endsexualexploitation.org/articles/the-tate-brothers-sued-her-for-telling-the-truth-now-shes-fighting-back/

Andrew and Tristan Tate Arrested on Charges of Rape, Child Exploitation, and Sex Trafficking (July 2026)

https://endsexualexploitation.org/articles/andrew-and-tristan-tate-arrested-on-charges-of-rape-child-exploitation-and-sex-trafficking/

What Diddy and Tate Cases Show us About Modern-Day Sex Trafficking

https://endsexualexploitation.org/articles/what-diddy-and-tate-charges-show-about-modern-day-sex-trafficking/

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