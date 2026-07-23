TREASON! House Moves To Merge US & Israeli Militaries . W/ Marjorie Taylor Greene

From Redacted:

“NDAA Section 219 is headed for a House vote tomorrow, and it would permanently integrate U.S. military technology and supply chains with Israel’s. If passed, this wouldn’t be a temporary arrangement; it would lock in a long-term defense merger that reaches across presidential administrations and pushes America even further under Israel’s strategic control.

Representative Thomas Massie is the lone Republican opposing it. But the House already moved the rule forward without allowing a real debate or a separate vote on Massie’s amendment, sending the bill closer to the Senate with the most controversial part still intact.

If any other country were being written into U.S. law this manner, the backlash would be massive. Even America’s oldest ally, Great Britain, does not have a provision like this. That’s what makes Section 219 such a major story and why the lack of public scrutiny is so striking”

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SJ Show Notes:

Redacted Interview W/ Massie On Section 219:

Archive Genocide Documents Atrocities In Gaza:

https://archivegenocide.com

Meet The Real Men Who Are Taking Down The Tate Pimps:

Andrew Tates Empire Of Abuse: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2026/06/15/andrew-tates-empire-of-abuse

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