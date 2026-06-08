Trump-O-Mania, Weekend At Bernie's Biden And Peak American Idiocracy

I never thought the planners could top the ridiculousness of the ‘Weekend At Bernies’ Biden presidency, but here we are.

The Trump-O-Mania Presidency takes us to peak Idiocracy with fake wars, fake pandemics, fake elections and fake assassinations to fake fights with Bibi Netanyahu to a permanent UFC arena on the White House Lawn.

The absurdity of this administration is breathtaking and honestly? It all feels like a mass submission and humiliation ritual.

We should be laughing about ridiculousness of our INSANE leaders and institutions but tragically, while this ‘Idiocracy Psyop’ is totally FAKE the consequences of it are very real and will be very devastating for millions of Americans.

And they’re all laughing at us on the way to their bank and their bunkers. The real question is how long will we remain in this insane simulation and are we going to let them get away it?

We discuss this and more TODAY on the SJ Show!

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SJ Show Notes & Top Articles:

Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Is Going To 20,000:

Ed Zitron CEO of EZ Primary Research On The AI Bubble:

Ansley Brown - Meet the woman fighting the data centers in Georgia:

Data Centers An Act Of War?

The Guardian‘Maybe we’ll never ever take it down’: Trump says UFC arena at White House could stay permanently16 hours ago

Axios”You’re fucking crazy”: Trump fumes at Netanyahu in call on Lebanon2 days ago

AI Not So Hot - The OpenAI Story:

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