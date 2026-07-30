Shannon Joy

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Trump’s SSS Prepares For Nationwide DRAFT Simulation: Our Children Are The Targets.

A recording from Shannon Joy's live video
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Shannon Joy

Remember Event 201?

As we have learned in recent years, the SIMULATION is often the precursor to the implementation. Because of this this we can predict what the ruling class has in store for us and organize accordingly.

Our response to any draft simulation should be swift and parents across America need to mobilize to cut this off at the knees and send a CLEAR message to Donald Trump and his administration:

Over my dead body … will my children fight the Epstein Cartel’s wars.

Today we welcome Brett Miller the founder and CEO of Galileyo and an expert on data security and communication technology to discuss this and MORE!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

SJ Show Notes:

Draft Simulation Imminent:

The WinePress News
WWIII: Selective Service Uses AI To Wargame US Draft Ahead Of Automated Registry. Trump Says 'We Are Going To Beat The Effing S*** Out Of Iran'
The war in Iran is quickly coalescing into a true world war as more entities are now getting involved and attacking each other, which not only further threatens an even longer and protracted international energy and shipping crisis, but also threatens increased man-power and boots on the ground…
Read more
a day ago · 31 likes · 23 comments · The WinePress

2026 midterms: Another opportunity to break free of the ‘Matrix’: https://www.stridentconservative.com/2026-midterms-another-opportunity-to-break-free-of-the-matrix/

The Fauci Hearing - Complete Waste Of Time And WORSE:

The WinePress News
Trump Calls Operation Warp Speed A 'Spectacular Success' And Pretends He Was Against Fauci, Despite Him Giving Fauci A Commendation For His Work, Says He Respects Biden's Pardon
Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before a Senate Committee hearing led by Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul over the origins of Covid-19, something the two have repeatedly squared-off over before…
Read more
a day ago · 50 likes · 31 comments · The WinePress

The Fauci Show - Don’t Take The Bait!

Due Diligence and Art
The Fauci Show: don't take the bait!
Today is the day! Rand Paul is going to grill Fauci as part of his ongoing investigation of the “origins of COVID-19” and “the coverup of the gain-of-function research” and other super exciting stuff. Are you going to be glued to your computer listening to this historic moment of finally getting justice and accountability for covid crimes…
Read more
2 days ago · 361 likes · 236 comments · Sasha Latypova

Andrew Tate’s Empire Of Abuse: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2026/06/15/andrew-tates-empire-of-abuse

Support The SJ Sponsors:

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