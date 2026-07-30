Trump’s SSS Prepares For Nationwide DRAFT Simulation: Our Children Are The Targets.

Remember Event 201?

As we have learned in recent years, the SIMULATION is often the precursor to the implementation. Because of this this we can predict what the ruling class has in store for us and organize accordingly.

Our response to any draft simulation should be swift and parents across America need to mobilize to cut this off at the knees and send a CLEAR message to Donald Trump and his administration:

Over my dead body … will my children fight the Epstein Cartel’s wars.

Today we welcome Brett Miller the founder and CEO of Galileyo and an expert on data security and communication technology to discuss this and MORE!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

SJ Show Notes:

Draft Simulation Imminent:

2026 midterms: Another opportunity to break free of the ‘Matrix’: https://www.stridentconservative.com/2026-midterms-another-opportunity-to-break-free-of-the-matrix/

The Fauci Hearing - Complete Waste Of Time And WORSE:

The Fauci Show - Don’t Take The Bait!

Andrew Tate’s Empire Of Abuse: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2026/06/15/andrew-tates-empire-of-abuse

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