TRUST THE PLAN! Trump Pumps Q Conspiracy As The Tech Bubble Bursts & Markets Crash

We seriously live in the dumbest time ever.

Washington DC looks like a trashy trailer park with a LITERAL swamp in the backyard while the America burns. So President Trump is reviving classic “Trust the Plan” Q rhetoric to distract his base at the exact moment the tech bubble is bursting and markets are crashing.

What to make of it all? Today we will be joined by Jeff Dornick to connects the dots on the economic chaos, the fracturing MAGA movement, and the political theater playing out in real time.

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SJ Show Notes:

Schiff Podcast: Iran Won the War, Adam Schiff Wants Your Money, and Japan Is About to Blow Up:

Trump And The Reflecting Pool:

Aaron Day - Tulsi Gabbard Is Fraud & A Technocrat:

Christian Zionism - Tucker Carlson Interviews JD Hall:

VIDEO: Florida Man RAGES Against Red Light Cameras:

“I’m out”: Tucker Carlson says he’s done with the GOP: https://www.axios.com/2026/06/22/tucker-carlson-quits-republicans-maga-fractures

Don’t Like Car License Plate Readers Invading Your Privacy? It’s About To Get A Lot Worse: https://www.military.com/dont-like-car-license-plate-readers-invading-your-privacy-its-about-to-get-a-lot-worse

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