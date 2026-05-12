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We MUST protect the children.

Here are the details:

The New York State Assembly Health Committee just rammed through FIVE terrible vaccine bills that threaten parental rights, bodily autonomy, and medical freedom across the board.

These include:

Gov. Hochul’s Vaccine Power Grab (A10711/S9895) — Gives the Governor and her Health Commissioner total control over the childhood vaccine schedule for newborns with zero FDA approval or legislative oversight.

Mandatory Hep B for college (A2078/S5724) — Forces hepatitis B shots (sexually transmitted) even for online/out-of-state students.

RFKJR Act adult vaccine database (A765/S9893) — Allows your vaccine status to be entered and tracked without your consent for enforcement.

Liability immunity for unapproved vaccines (A9140/S9604) — Shields providers from lawsuits over shots not approved by federal agencies.

Mandatory vaccines for summer camp (A3254a) — Requires all school-mandated shots for kids attending camp.

This is a full-scale assault on medical freedom — and time is running out in the legislative session.

Call your legislators NOW and tell them to kill these bills.

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