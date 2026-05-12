URGENT Alert: Horrifying Slate of Bills for Forced Childhood Vaccination in NYS Are on the Table ...
And What's Worse? GOP Candidate For Governor Bruce Blakeman REFUSES To Speak Up
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We MUST protect the children.
Here are the details:
The New York State Assembly Health Committee just rammed through FIVE terrible vaccine bills that threaten parental rights, bodily autonomy, and medical freedom across the board.
These include:
Gov. Hochul’s Vaccine Power Grab (A10711/S9895) — Gives the Governor and her Health Commissioner total control over the childhood vaccine schedule for newborns with zero FDA approval or legislative oversight.
Mandatory Hep B for college (A2078/S5724) — Forces hepatitis B shots (sexually transmitted) even for online/out-of-state students.
RFKJR Act adult vaccine database (A765/S9893) — Allows your vaccine status to be entered and tracked without your consent for enforcement.
Liability immunity for unapproved vaccines (A9140/S9604) — Shields providers from lawsuits over shots not approved by federal agencies.
Mandatory vaccines for summer camp (A3254a) — Requires all school-mandated shots for kids attending camp.
This is a full-scale assault on medical freedom — and time is running out in the legislative session.
Call your legislators NOW and tell them to kill these bills.
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Thank you for posting this Shannon!!
For NYer’s, especially in the city, who tout, “My Body, My Choice”, they constantly go after other people’s children bodies to not give them and their families choices. Who benefits? Who stands to monetarily gain?