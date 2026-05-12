Shannon Joy

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Michael Kane's avatar
Michael Kane
14h

Thank you for posting this Shannon!!

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American Voice's avatar
American Voice
16h

For NYer’s, especially in the city, who tout, “My Body, My Choice”, they constantly go after other people’s children bodies to not give them and their families choices. Who benefits? Who stands to monetarily gain?

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