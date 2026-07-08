What The FLOCK? Flock CEO Calls Americans Who Oppose Surveillance Cams TERRORISTS! With Patrick Wood

The FLOCK Revolt is intensifying, the techno-fascists are freaking out and I am loving EVERY minute of this. Is this the next tea party revolution?

Techno-fascism is the most evil ideology humanity has ever battled and most Americans don’t even know it exists, let alone understand the implications. Thankfully, many are beginning to wake up as they witness the physical build out of the infrastructure in the form of Flock cameras, surveillance drones and massive data centers.

Despite the massive pushback, Republican politicians continue to be tone-deaf and conservative media continues to push techno-fascist, wolves in sheep’s clothing like JD Vance and Elon Musk as the ‘next new saviors’ to replace Donald Trump.

Will the revolution leave the UNIPARTY behind?

Can we STOP this?

We discuss this and MORE today with the founder of www.technocracy.news and expert in all things digital - Patrick Wood!!

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SJ Show Notes:

SUPPORT Jeff Sovern: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jeff-sovern-legal-fund

Alex Stein LIVE in Buffalo NY Tickets:

https://www.alexstein99.com

Massive Support Building For Man Arrested For Taking Down FLOCK Cameras: https://www.technocracy.news/hundreds-support-man-charged-with-destroying-flock-license-plate-readers/

Technocracy’s Digital ID Is Being Smuggled In On The Backs Of Children: https://www.technocracy.news/technocracys-digital-id-is-being-smuggled-in-on-the-backs-of-children/

Sasha Latypova Drops Truth Bombs About MAHA W/ Steve Kirsch:

Whitney Web Exclusive- The Secret History of Polymarket:

Florida Police Stalk Woman Using FLOCK Surveillance: https://www.404media.co/footage-shows-cop-stalking-woman-he-met-on-a-tv-set-after-surveilling-her-with-a-license-plate-reader/

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