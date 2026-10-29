Who’s Afraid Of The Big Bad Apocalypse? Countdown To Doomsday .... 🔥

I haven’t seen this type of global ramp-up, using coordinated, psychological fear-based messaging since February of 2020 and COVID 19. The proximity to midterm elections and loss of message control by the two party system leads me to believe that the planners might be up to some funny business. And the fact that Dan Bongino is ‘taking this very seriously’ makes it all more suspicious.

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Check out these headlines:

“FORTRESS: The Pentagon is preparing every major U.S. military base to survive 90 days without outside support — no civilian power grid, no global supply chains, no outside fuel or water.” ~ Fox News

“BREAKING: Pentagon prepares ‘doomsday plan’ to keep U.S. military bases operational for at least 90 days without outside support in the event of a major global war.” ~ Polymarket

“THE PENTAGON’S DOOMSDAY PLAN: The Pentagon is preparing for a nightmare scenario—a global war that could knock out power grids, cripple supply chains…” ~ America Reports

And one really bites from Reuters: “Hackers target US FEC system, disrupting campaign finance disclosures days before midterms”.

Will we even have elections?

We discuss this and MORE today on the SJ Show!

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShow

Show Notes:

Reuters: Hackers target US FEC system, disrupting campaign finance disclosures days before midterms: https://www.reuters.com/technology/hacker-trying-breach-us-federal-election-commission-system-email-shows-2026-10-27/

Massie says he’ll move to impeach Hegseth if he’s not gone after midterms: https://thehill.com/homenews/house/6172957-massie-hegseth-impeachment-midterms/

WATCH - The State Of Vermont BANNED All Surveillance Cameras:

Kentucky Shutting Down Flock Cameras:

WATCH - Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo Defends Vaccine Changes:

Update On What Comes Next - Bill Gates On Trial In Netherlands:

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