Shannon Joy

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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
20h

Wonderful!!!~ I applaud your efforts, Shannon… If I had a voice I would be there with you… I have lost confidence in our political system, so I no longer vote at all… (a long story)… and regardless, I no longer live in Kentucky, but If I can help in any way, please let me know.

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Ollie
18h

That’s the way it’s done…! Bravo!

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