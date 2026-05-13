I’m loading up the car right now.

In less than 24 hours I’ll be behind the wheel for an eight-hour drive through Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati to join Tiffany Cianci (@TheVinoMom) and over 30 thirty other independent journalists, influencers and content creators with a combined reach of more than forty million followers, in Northern Kentucky.

We are going to do everything we can to help Thomas Massie defeat the DC Swamp.

We’re answering the call Tiffany made in her powerful new video—the one that lit a fire under so many of us. If you haven’t watched it yet, stop and do it now. She lays out exactly what’s happening in Kentucky’s 4th District and why this moment matters.

Link:

Just a few quick things to keep in mind:

This isn’t a quick weekend jaunt for me. It’s almost 7 days away from my family which is the longest trip I have ever taken for work (two full days of travel and five days on the ground in northern Kentucky). That’s how important I believe this moment is. This trip is completely unpaid. I am working pro-bono and so are most my colleagues who will be joining us. In fact, I am actually paying for my own travel.

You all know that I don’t worship political idols and never have. You know that I believe local, bottom up organization is the BEST way for us to emancipate and win back our freedom. You all know that I certainly do not believe that ANY human politician is “the only person who can save us”.

For those reasons, in the thirteen years since I launched the Shannon Joy Show, I have never endorsed or actively helped a single national candidate because I don’t think any one person, or even any one party, can magically fix the deep, systemic corruption of the UNIPARTY in Washington, DC.

But today I am making an exception to my rule … for Thomas Massie. Because I DO believe that TRUTH still matters, in fact it matters today more than ever, given the onslaught of fake news, deep fakes, psyops and propaganda we are subjected to in America from both political parties and both left and right wing media outlets.

Having a voice in the DC wilderness, like Thomas Massie’s it absolutely critical. A voice proclaiming TRUTH, seeking justice for the American people, defending the weak and refusing to back down to the oppressors is essential in these very dark times.

Why?

Because we know that the enemies of liberty hate the truth that is why they hate him. And if THEY win, Thomas Massie might be the last voice we ever have.

So I am getting involved and here’s why:

I want to help him BEAT the machine.

It’s actually less about Thomas (even though I think he’s great) and more about the vicious, predatory machine that is trying to destroy him. They want to send a crystal-clear message: defy the donor class, push back on endless foreign influence, question the corporate capture of government, and we will primary you out with millions in dark money, AI-generated attack ads, and billionaire-backed super PACs.

They don’t just want to beat Thomas Massie. They want to beat us—the American people who are sick of being lied to, stolen from, gaslit and abused but the predator class. We are sick and tired of BOTH parties and their billionaire backers and being treated like background props in their power games.

That’s why I’m going. Not to crown a savior, but to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other independent voices and prove that real grassroots influence can still matter. That integrity and people power can still outweigh money and machine politics.

Defeat the Washington, D.C. Swamp.

That’s the fight. Who’s with us?

#RideForMassie #CreatorsForMassie

See you in Kentucky.

~Shannon Joy